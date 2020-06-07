Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Black Lives Matter protests for U.S. racial justice reach new dimension

Reuters | New York | Updated: 07-06-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 17:59 IST
WRAPUP 1-Black Lives Matter protests for U.S. racial justice reach new dimension
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. protests sparked by George Floyd's fatal encounter last month with Minneapolis police crossed a new threshold as weekend rallies demanding racial justice stretched from Washington, D.C., to an east Texas town once a haven for the Ku Klux Klan. They also inspired anti-racism protests around the globe, as demonstrators from Brisbane and Sydney in Australia to London, Paris and other European cities embraced the Black Lives Matter message.

In Washington, tens of thousands of people chanting "I can't breathe" and "Hands up, don't shoot" rallied at the Lincoln Memorial and marched to the White House on Saturday in the biggest protest yet during 12 days of demonstrations across the United States since Floyd died. A common message of the day was a determination to transform outrage generated by Floyd's death into a broader movement seeking far-reaching reforms in the U.S. criminal justice system as a whole.

"It feels like I get to be a part of history and a part of people who are trying to change the world for everyone," said Jamilah Muahyman, a Washington resident protesting near the White House. The gatherings in Washington and dozens of other U.S. cities and towns - urban and rural alike - were also notable for a generally lower level of tension and discord than what was seen during much of the preceding week.

There were sporadic instances in some cities of protesters trying to block traffic. And police in riot gear used flash-bang grenades in a confrontation with demonstrators in Seattle. But largely it was the most peaceful day of protests since video footage emerged on May 25 showing Floyd, an unarmed black man in handcuffs, lying face down on a Minneapolis street as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

The video sparked an outpouring of rage as protests in Minneapolis spread to other cities, punctuated by episodes of arson, looting and vandalism that authorities and activists blamed largely on outside agitators and criminals. Police had at times resorted to heavy-handed tactics as they sought to enforce curfews in some cities, which served to galvanize the demonstrators even further.

The intensity of protests over the past week began to ebb on Wednesday after prosecutors in Minneapolis had arrested all four police officers implicated in Floyd's death. Derek Chauvin, the white officer seen pinning Floyd's neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes as Floyd repeatedly groaned "I can't breathe" was charged with second-degree murder. Still anger in Minneapolis remained intense. The city's mayor ran a gauntlet of angry, jeering protesters on Saturday after telling them he was opposed to their demands for de-funding the city police department.

PROTESTERS IN A RURAL TEXAS TOWN Perhaps nowhere was the evolving, multi-racial dimension of the burgeoning movement in the country more evident than in the small, east Texas town of Vidor, one of hundreds of American communities once known as "sundown towns," where black people were unwelcome after dark.

Several dozen white and black protesters carrying "Black Lives Matter" signs demonstrated in a place once notorious as a u Klux Klan stronghold, highlighting the scope of the calls for racial justice echoing across the country five months before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. Elsewhere in the South, in Floyd's birthplace of Raeford, North Carolina, hundreds lined up at a church to pay their respects during a public viewing of his body prior to a private memorial service for family members.

Floyd's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Houston, where he lived before relocating to the Minneapolis area. In New York, a large crowd of protesters crossed the Brooklyn Bridge into lower Manhattan on Saturday afternoon, marching up a largely deserted Broadway. Thousands of others gathered in Harlem to march downtown, about 100 blocks, to the city's Washington Square Park.

Police officers were present but in smaller numbers than earlier in the week. They generally assumed a less aggressive posture, wearing patrol uniforms rather than body armor and helmets. In another sign of easing tension, Major General William Walker, commander of the D.C. National Guard, told CNN that the nearly 4,000 additional Guard troops deployed to the city from 11 states at the Pentagon's request were likely to be withdrawn after the weekend.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Black Lives Matter protests for U.S. racial justice reach new dimension

U.S. protests sparked by George Floyds fatal encounter last month with Minneapolis police crossed a new threshold as weekend rallies demanding racial justice stretched from Washington, D.C., to an east Texas town once a haven for the Ku Klu...

Monsoon to advance into West Bengal, Odisha & NE states by June 11-12: MeT Dept

With the likely formation of a low pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday, Monsoon is set to advance into West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim and some parts of northeastern states by June 11-12, the Met department said here on Sun...

Asiatic Society bulletin to feature excerpt from 'Ain-i- Akbari' on 16th century storm

An excerpt from the original Persian text of Ain-i-Akbari by Abul Fazl on a major storm in the 16th century will feature in an article in the new bulletin of the Asiatic Society, a spokesman of the institute said. The Ain-i-Akbari or the Ad...

Rise in fire-related calls in Delhi since mid-May

With a rise in the mercury and phase-wise relaxations of the coronavirus lockdown, the control room of the Delhi Fire Services has witnessed a surge in fire-related calls since the mid week of May, officials said on Sunday. During the four ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020