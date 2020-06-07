President Donald Trump orders withdrawal of National Guard from Washington DC, says "everything is under control"

A day after a large scale demonstrations were held in Washington DC demanding justice for George Floyd, US President Donald Trump said that he has given the order for the withdrawal of the National Guard forces from the nation's capital, saying everything now is "under perfect control." "I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!," Trump tweeted over the issue of protests that gripped the nation after the death of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd.

However, according to a report in The Hill, hundreds of demonstrators made their way to the Lincoln Memorial near midday where protests began in earnest around noon, with crowds of people saying Floyd's name and calling for an end to police brutality. Apart from the United States, mass protests have taken place in Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and other countries.

The death of Floyd on May 25 has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism, and social injustice, as a video showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested was widely circulated online on the next day. (ANI)