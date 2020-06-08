Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-Protests roll on against 'worldwide' racism

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 00:42 IST
WRAPUP 3-Protests roll on against 'worldwide' racism
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ArianaGrande)

Demonstrators in Rome held their fists in the air and chanted "No Justice! No Peace!" on Sunday, while in London people defying official warnings not to gather lay down outside the U.S. Embassy as part of a rolling, global anti-racism movement.

In Belgium, police fired tear gas and used a water cannon to disperse about a hundred protesters in a central part of Brussels with many African shops and restaurants. Some protesters were subsequently arrested. They were part of a crowd of about 10,000 who had gathered at the Palace of Justice, many wearing face masks and carrying banners with the phrase "Black Lives Matter - Belgium to Minneapolis", "I can't breathe" and "Stop killing black people".

"Black Lives Matter is not only about police violence. Here, we experience discrimination that other races do not experience. For example, if we start looking for a flat to rent, we have difficulties. Regarding employment, we are disadvantaged. So it's not only about police violence," said 25-year-old insurance broker Randy Kayembe. The second weekend of demonstrations showed the depth of feeling worldwide over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white officer detaining him knelt on his neck. More protests were also planned across the United States.

In London, where tens of thousands gathered, one banner read: "UK guilty too." Footage posted on social media showed demonstrators in Bristol in western England cheering as they tore down a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader, and pushed it into a river.

Chaniya La Rose, a 17-year-old student at the London protest with her family, said an end to inequality was long overdue. "It just needs to stop now," she said. "It shouldn't have to be this hard to be equal." Health minister Matt Hancock had earlier said that joining the Black Lives Matter protests risked contributing to the spread of the coronavirus.

London police chief Cressida Dick said 27 officers had been injured in assaults during protests this week in the city, including 14 on Saturday at the end of a peaceful demonstration. 'INSTITUTIONAL RACISM'

In Italy, where several thousand people gathered in Rome's Piazza del Popolo, speakers called out racism at home, in the United States and elsewhere. U.S. embassies were the focus of protests elsewhere in Europe, with more than 10,000 gatherings in the Danish capital Copenhagen, hundreds in Budapest and thousands in Madrid, where they lined the street guarded by police in riot gear.

"I really think we need to finish with the institutional racism that is actually international," said Gloria Envivas, 24, an English teacher in the Spanish capital. "It's not something that is only going on in the USA or in Europe, it's also worldwide."

In Thailand, people held an online demonstration on the video platform Zoom, due to restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "Everyone has hopes, everyone has dreams, everyone bleeds red, you know," said Natalie Bin Narkprasert, an organizer of the Thai protest.

Like many people around the world, the group observed silence in memory of Floyd, in this case, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds - the period he was pinned under the officer's knee - to know "how it feels". Other gatherings were due later, including in the United States, where tens of thousands of demonstrators amassed in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Naval Academy trustee apologizes for racial remarks

A former member of the US Naval Academy alumni trustees issued an apology statement Sunday for racially insensitive comments made on social media. Retired Captain Scott Bethmann was asked to resign as a trustee on Saturday after a live conv...

'Take a knee,' protesters ask black Secret Service agents in Washington

As protesters implored the black U.S. Secret Service officer to take a knee in solidarity with their demonstration against racism and brutality by law enforcement, the young man explained why he could not. I appreciate all of this. ... Im s...

Soccer-EFL report two positive test results from Championship clubs

Two individuals from clubs in the second-tier English soccer Championship tested positive in the latest round of Football League EFL novel coronavirus tests announced on Sunday. ...the EFL can confirm that 1,179 players and club staff from ...

Saying Trump 'drifted away' from Constitution, Colin Powell picks Biden

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, joining a growing chorus of Republicans and military leaders criticizing Republican President Donald Trump amid nationwide protests. Powe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020