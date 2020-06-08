Left Menu
Man drives at protestors in Seattle, shoots one

PTI | Seattle | Updated: 08-06-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 11:26 IST
Authorities say a man drove a car at George Floyd protesters in Seattle Sunday night, hit a barricade then exited the vehicle brandishing a pistol. At least one person was injured. The Seattle Fire Department said the victim was a 27-year-old male who was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Video taken by a reporter for The Seattle Times showed part of the scene in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood, where demonstrators have gathered for days near a police precinct. Seattle City Council members sharply criticized Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best after police used flash-bang devices and pepper spray to disperse protesters a day after Durkan and Best said they were trying to de-escalate tensions. Authorities said rocks, bottles, and explosives were thrown at officers in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday night. Police said via Twitter that several officers were injured by "improvised explosives." The mayhem in the Capitol Hill neighborhood came on the ninth consecutive day of George Floyd protests in the city. It followed a large, peaceful demonstration earlier.

It also came a day after Durkan and Best imposed a 30-day moratorium on the department's use of one kind of tear gas.

