Policeman injured in grenade attack by militants in northwest Pakistan
A policeman was injured in a grenade attack by militants in northwest Pakistan on Monday, police said
A police van was doing routine patrolling in the Mundan area of Bannu district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when some militants lobbed a hand grenade on the vehicle and started firing
A policeman was injured in the attack, police said, adding that one person has been arrested.
