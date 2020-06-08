Indian doctor from Nagpur dies in UAE due to COVID-19

Left Menu
An Indian doctor, hailing from the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra, has passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus infection in Al Ain city in east Abu Dhabi.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An Indian doctor, hailing from the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra, has passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus infection in Al Ain city in east Abu Dhabi. Dr. Sudhir Rambhau Washimkar, 61, was employed at the Burjeel Royal Hospital in Al Ain, part of the VPS Healthcare network, and the private health provider confirmed his demise on Sunday in a statement cited by Gulf News.

"It is with great pain and grief that VPS Healthcare mourns the untimely and shocking demise of Dr Sudhir Rambhau Washimkar, internal medicine specialist at Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain. [He] was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Al Ain Hospital when he breathed his last on Saturday, June 6, 2020," the statement said. Dr. Washimkar had been tending to COVID-19 patients when he initially fell ill.

"Dr. Washimkar was a frontline warrior and was at the forefront in treating and attending to COVID-19 patients at Burjeel Royal hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 on May 9. Two days later, on May 11, he was transferred to Al Ain Hospital," the hospital said. Friends and colleagues further informed the media that the doctor, who had been at VPS since 2018, had been very selfless, and was always available to his patient.

"A very jovial person, he had an affable personality and was very diligent and sincere at work. He was very passionate about serving his patients and had upheld the integrity and value of his profession until the end," VPS statement said. Dr. Arun Menon, regional director for VPS in Al Ain, said the doctor's demise is a great loss for the institution.

"Dr. Washimkar became a member of the VPS family in 2018 when he joined Burjeel as an internal medicine specialist. A very experienced and skillful doctor, he always had a smile on his face. He was also humble, gentle and a master at his work, making him one of the most popular doctors in the hospital," Dr. Menon said.

