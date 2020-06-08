Khalilzad meets Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar for Intra-Afghan talks

The US peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and the commander of foreign troops in Afghanistan, US General Scott Miller, met with the Taliban's deputy leader Mullah Baradar in Doha on Sunday (local time). "The Political Deputy- Amir, IEA and Head of the Political Office, Mullah Baradar Akhund and his delegation met Dr Khalilzad, Gen. Miller and their delegation in Doha today. Both sides talked about speedy release of the prisoners and commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations, Dr. Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar and his delegation also participated in the meeting," tweeted Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for Taliban.

"Both sides talked about (the) speedy release of the prisoners and commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations," he said in another tweet. However, Shaheen did not provide further details of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Khalilzad met Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad on Sunday and discussed the peace process between the Afghan government and the Taliban, reported Al Jazeera. "The matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation, including Afghan refugees issue, Afghan reconciliation process and Pakistan-Afghanistan border management were discussed during the meeting between Gen Bajwa and Dr Khalilzad. Both shared steps taken in this regard and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals," said Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations. (ANI)