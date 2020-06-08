Left Menu
Denmark wants 5G suppliers from closely allied countries, says defence minister

08-06-2020
Denmark wants to be able to exclude 5G technology suppliers from providing critical infrastructure in Denmark if they are not from countries considered security allies, technology media ITWatch reported on Monday.

"In order to protect Denmark and the Danes, we want to collaborate with someone with whom we already have alliances," Minister of Defence Trine Bramsen told ITWatch.

