Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia fires anti-tank gun at oil well to put out blaze

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:02 IST
Russia fires anti-tank gun at oil well to put out blaze
Image Credit: Freepik

Russia said on Monday it had successfully put out a fire at a Siberian oil well after officials called in the military to shoot anti-tank artillery shells at the wellhead from a distance in order to quell the flames. The well in Siberia's Irkutsk region, operated by a subsidiary of the Irkutsk Oil Company, caught fire on May 30 and authorities called in the army on Friday.

Soldiers flew in an MT-12 Rapira anti-tank weapon to the remote site in Siberia and, working at night, fired rounds at the wellhead from 180 metres away in order to break it from the well, the Russian Defence Ministry said. "This helped set up the blowout prevention equipment to then seal the well and put out the fire," it said in a statement circulated along with footage of the operation.

Soldiers in full military body armour and helmets - as well as coronavirus face masks - could be seen dragging the heavy feet of the weapon apart in order to set it up before shooting artillery rounds. The fire happened at a new field that accounted for just a tiny fraction of Irkutsk Oil Company's overall output. In 2018, the company produced 9 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Aimmune says peanut allergy drug shows benefit after 2 years

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc said on Monday 80 of patients being treated with its drug Palforzia were successfully desensitized to peanut proteins after two years of daily dosing, sending its shares up 6. Palforzia, approved in late January and...

Russia fires anti-tank gun at oil well to put out blaze

Russia said on Monday it had successfully put out a fire at a Siberian oil well after officials called in the military to shoot anti-tank artillery shells at the wellhead from a distance in order to quell the flames. The well in Siberias Ir...

U.S. authorities seek to question UK's Prince Andrew over Epstein, source says

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to question Britains Prince Andrew as part of its investigation into possible co-conspirators of deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement official said.U...

Sweden records first week with no excess mortality since pandemic struck

Sweden last week recorded no excess mortality compared to the average of the past five years for the first time since COVID-19 struck a country whose death toll in the pandemic has eclipsed that of its neighbours, statistics showed on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020