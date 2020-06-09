Left Menu
Development News Edition

OWL announces Summer Showdown, hero pool changes

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:40 IST
OWL announces Summer Showdown, hero pool changes

The Overwatch League on Monday announced a four-week Summer Showdown tournament starting June 13. "The new tournament is very similar to last month's May Melee, which was well-received by fans, teams and players," the league said in a press release.

All 20 teams will play qualifier matches during the last three weeks of June, with the 13 teams in North America playing three matches each and the seven teams in Asia playing four matches apiece. Team records, map scores and standard tiebreakers in those qualifiers will determine the seeding for two regional tournaments in North America (July 3-5) and Asia (July 4-5).

The qualifier matches will count toward the OWL's regular season standings. The regional tournaments have a combined $275,000 prize pool. The champions will earn $50,000, with $25,000 going to the runners-up and $10,000 to the third- and fourth-place teams.

The league also announced changes to the hero pools for the remainder of the 2020 season. For the Summer Showdown qualifier matches in Weeks 19 and 20, Echo, Sombra, D.Va and Brigitte will not be available.

For Week 21 qualifiers and the Summer Showdown regional tournaments, there will be no hero pool in effect. The same format will later be used for the third regular season tournament: A single hero pool for two weeks of qualifiers, then no hero pool for the third week and tournament matches.

The last two weeks of the OWL regular season will also operate with a single hero pool, while the 2020 playoffs will be played without one. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 138 fresh COVID case, total approaching 3,000

Odisha on Monday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, taking the states virus tally to 2,994, an official said. The day also witnessed recovery of 99 patients, taking the total number of persons cured from the highly infectious disease to 1,993...

Delhi: Security guard of jewellery shop held for burglary

A 41-year-old security guard was held for committing burglary at a jewellery shop in south extension where he was employed, police said. He stole gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth Rs 80 lakhs within 11 minutes, they said. The accu...

U.S. Democrats pledge transformative change with police reform bill

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice through transformative change, two weeks after George Floyds death in Minneapolis police custody led to nationwide protests....

"Kolkata woman first Indian COVID patient to survive after being put on ECMO support"

A 24-year-old highly obese woman claimed to have become the first COVID-19 patient in the country to defeat COVID-19 and survive after being put on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation ECMO support for the past 12 days, sources in the privat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020