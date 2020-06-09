Left Menu
Development News Edition

Calls to support black trans women rise amid U.S. protests

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 04:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 04:46 IST
Calls to support black trans women rise amid U.S. protests

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, June 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The U.S. protests over racial injustice should address the violence and discrimination faced by black transgender women, rights groups said on Monday, with at least a dozen trans people murdered this year in the United States.

Targeted for their race and gender identity, trans black women are overlooked and their cause should be included in the protests that have been waged since the death of George Floyd, a black man, in police custody, they said. Transgender Americans suffer from higher rates of unemployment, homelessness and discrimination than others in the LGBT+ community, and they face violence and racism, supporters say.

"I don't think that anybody would say that there's been enough attention focused on and around trans people and the state of violence they live in," said Tori Cooper of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a U.S. LGBT+ advocacy group. "I think it is a weakness of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.... We only speak out when black men are being harmed or murdered," Cooper told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The protests were sparked by a viral video showing Floyd, 46, being restrained on May 25 by a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. His death has drawn renewed scrutiny to the killings of black Americans at the hands of police, including transgender man Tony McDade who was fatally shot in Florida last month.

While in the Minneapolis case Floyd was unarmed, police say McDade pointed a gun at an officer, and there has been a public call for the release of police body camera footage. Last week, black transgender woman Iyanna Dior was beaten by a mob at a gas station in Minneapolis, and video of the attack has gone viral online with millions of viewers.

But mainstream media attention to these incidents remains limited, advocates said, overlooking the violence facing transgender people. According to the HRC, at least 12 trans people have been murdered this year in the United States, and 26 were killed in 2019.

"Violence does not just occur to black men and black women. It occurs to all black LGBT people," said Mariah Moore of the U.S. rights group Transgender Law Center. "We are the people that are not being heard in this movement."

A fifth of U.S. trans people reported discrimination when seeking a home, and more than one in 10 say they have been evicted for being trans, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality. Also, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of trans people who have been diagnosed with HIV is triple the national average.

Many U.S. organizations working on racial justice have seen a deluge of funding since the protests began, but resources for trans groups lag behind, organizers say. Donations to an online fundraiser for homeless black trans women in Atlanta surged to more than $1.8 million following Floyd's killing, while a Minneapolis bail fund, which collects money to post bail for people who have been detained, raised more than $20 million.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says farmers can use existing supplies of controversial weed killer

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday that farmers can use supplies of an agricultural weed killer they had on hand as of June 3, after a federal court blocked sales and use of the product last week.The EPA said farmers ha...

Brazil reports 679 new coronavirus deaths amid controversy over data

Brazil reported 679 new COVID-19 deaths and 15,654 additional confirmed cases on Monday, as controversy grew over the countrys official coronavirus data amid allegations of manipulation from a senior lawmaker. Brazils Health Ministry remove...

Toronto's first black police chief announces surprise retirement

The first black police chief of Toronto, Canadas largest city, abruptly announced his retirement on Monday, saying he would step down nearly a year early on July 31, just days after kneeling with protesters calling for police reform. Mark S...

Men accused of helping ex-Nissan boss flee Japan challenge U.S. extradition case

Lawyers for the former Green Beret and son wanted by Japan for helping former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn flee the country on Monday argued U.S. authorities wrongly arrested them for aiding a crime that they say does not exist in Japa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020