Indonesia says quake hits south of Buru island, no tsunami risk

Indonesia says quake hits south of Buru island, no tsunami riskReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 09-06-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 10:55 IST
An earthquake with a 6.0 magnitude struck south of Buru Island in the Moluccas Islands province in eastern Indonesia, the country's meteorology, climatology, and geophysical agency (BMKG) said on Tuesday.
The quake, which had a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), was not expected to trigger a tsunami, the agency added in a bulletin posted on Twitter.
