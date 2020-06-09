Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey orders arrest of 275 military personnel -Anadolu

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 13:50 IST
Turkey orders arrest of 275 military personnel -Anadolu
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Turkish authorities have ordered the detention of 275 people, mainly military personnel, over suspected links to the network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, police, security sources and state media said on Tuesday.

Authorities have carried out a sustained crackdown on alleged followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen since the coup attempt in July 2016, when 250 people were killed. Gulen denies any involvement. The former ally of President Tayyip Erdogan has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999.

The police operation was coordinated from the western city of Izmir and targeted people in 22 provinces, state-owned Anadolu news agency said. The police have already detained 145 of the suspects, it said. The suspects, mostly on active duty, were believed to have communicated to other Gulen followers through payphones and to have received advantages in admission to military schools, Anadolu said.

In a separate operation, police detained 16 military personnel the southeastern city Diyarbakir over the weekend, security sources said. On Tuesday, a local court jailed six of them pending trial and freed 10 others, the sources added. Istanbul police said prosecutors had ordered the detention of 44 military personnel, including a major and three lieutenants, as well as doctors and teachers. It said 33 people had already been detained in the operation spread over eight provinces.

Anadolu said police had also detained 25 out of 32 suspects from the air forces as part of another operation. It said detention warrants were issued for eight people in the gendarmerie forces, including a colonel. Turkey's Western allies have criticized the scale of the crackdown, while Ankara has defended the measures as a necessary response to the security threat.

Erdogan has for years accused Gulen's supporters of establishing a "parallel state" by infiltrating the police, judiciary, military, and other state institutions. Since the coup attempt, about 80,000 people have been held pending trial and some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel, and others sacked or suspended.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Iran to execute man who allegedly spied on US-slain general

Iran announced on Tuesday that it will execute a man convicted of allegedly providing information to the US and Israel about prominent Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in an American drone strike in Baghdad in Janua...

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, will this morning visit the Tshwane University of Technology, Ga-Rankuwa Campus to assess its state of readiness for the phased return of students to the university.The M...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe turns red as bulls run out of charge

Stock market bulls were forced to a halt on Tuesday and high-flying currencies like the euro and Australian dollar lost altitude, as a weeks-long risk rally ran into some turbulence. It all seemed so sudden. Asian equities had scored their ...

U.S. failed to properly oversee Chinese telecom carriers - Senate panel

A U.S. Senate report released Tuesday says the U.S. government failed to properly oversee Chinese-owned telecommunications companies for nearly two decades.The report from the Senates Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations says the U.S. g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020