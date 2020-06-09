Seychelles President thanks PM Modi for donating critical medicines

Seychelles President Danny Faure has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for donating the second consignment of critical medicines. "On behalf of the government and people of Seychelles, President @DannyFaure has written to @PMOINDIA to thank him for India's second generous donation of the second consignment of critical medicines @NarendraModi," the Office of the President of Seychelles tweeted.

Seychelles has received the second consignment of critical medicines from India to use for common ailments on Sunday, the Indian High Commission said. The consignment, which arrived onboard Indian Navy Ship Kesari, included medicines which cater for ailments like high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, cancer and other cardiovascular diseases.

The supply of these medicines has been arranged by the Indian government at the request of the Government of Seychelles. The first consignment of urgent medical supplies of four tonnes from India was airlifted and delivered in Seychelles on a war footing through a chartered Air India aircraft on April 15, at the peak of the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the island country.

In a statement on April 16, Faure had thanked Modi and said that the gesture represents the close ties between Seychelles and India and the special relationship shared by the two countries. Seychelles has reported 11 coronavirus cases so far, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)