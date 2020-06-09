Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's lockdown relaxation resulted in rise in coronavirus infection rate: WHO

Highlighting that relaxation of the nationwide lockdown resulted in increase of coronavirus infection rate in Pakistan, the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggested imposing an "intermittent lockdown" in the country to curb the spread of the virus.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:08 IST
Pakistan's lockdown relaxation resulted in rise in coronavirus infection rate: WHO
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Highlighting that relaxation of the nationwide lockdown resulted in increase of coronavirus infection rate in Pakistan, the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggested imposing an "intermittent lockdown" in the country to curb the spread of the virus. In a letter addressed to Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid dated June 7, Palitha Mahipala, WHO country head for Pakistan, pointed out that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan is high and the surveillance system is weak, adding that the country does not meet any prerequisites for lifting restrictions, Dawn reported.

In the letter, Mahipala stated that coronavirus has spread to almost all districts in Pakistan, with major cities making up a majority of national cases. The country has reported over 1.10 lakh cases so far. "Government intervention on April 12 detailing social distancing measures, including movement restrictions, closure of schools and businesses, international travel restrictions and geographical area restrictions were instituted with the aim of limiting the spread of the disease," she wrote in the letter.

According to WHO recommendations, any government that wishes to lift lockdown restrictions must meet a set of conditions. The letter said that Pakistan has not met any of the condition so far. "The positivity rate is high, the surveillance system is weak, there is limited capacity to provide for critical patients and the population is not ready to adapt to change in behaviour," the letter stated.

Pakistan's reproductive number (R), which is an estimate for the number of individuals infected by each carrier, is also greater than 1. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Pakistan's coronavirus cases are expected to peak by the end of July or August. He also said that the entire world has now understood that lockdowns are not a solution for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan is a "poor country" and had "no choice" but to reopen the country, said Khan.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

470 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 33 deaths

Gujarat reported 470 new coronavirus patients on Tuesday, 331 of them in Ahmedabad, taking the number of cases in the state to 21,044, the health department said. With 33 COVID-19 patients dying on Tuesday, the death toll rose to 1,313, it ...

Tata Group firm gets Maha nod for 5-star centre in Sindhudurg

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to allot 54.40 hectares of land in coastal Sindhudurg district ona 90-year lease to the Indian Hotels Company IHCL, a subsidiary of Tata Group, to set up a five- star tourism centre. Th...

Lallana to leave Liverpool at end of season after 6 years

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will leave the club at the end of the season after six years. Lallana has agreed to a short-term extension to his contract, allowing him to complete the rest of the pandemic-affected season.I know how highl...

Localised coronavirus outbreaks in Lisbon worry authorities

Portugal has been hailed as a success story in its fight against the coronavirus, but localised outbreaks in poorer neighbourhoods and industrial hubs on Lisbons outskirts have kept cases at a worrying plateau for the past month.The country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020