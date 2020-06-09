Special flight carrying 183 Indians departs from Kuala Lumpur

A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission with 183 stranded Indians departed from Kuala Lumpur for New Delhi. "Homebound. Vande Bharat Mission flight @airindiain IX 1181 takes off for Delhi from Kuala Lumpur with 183 passengers. ETA 2350 hours (IST)," Indian embassy in Malaysia said in a tweet.

India has so far brought back nearly 70,000 people under Vande Bharat Mission launched to evacuate Indians from abroad, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday. The phased evacuation is being carried out under the second phase of the mission which started on May 16.

The third phase of the exercise will begin from June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)