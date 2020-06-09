Left Menu
Report: PawN joining LCK analyst team

Last month, reports emerged that he was considering a return.He joined DragonX in November 2018 after stints with KT Rolster and EDward Gaming, among other teams. He had helped KT Rolster finish in first place in the LCK Summer Split in 2018, and he was part of the DragonX team that came in third in the LCK Spring Split and Spring Split playoffs in 2019.

Retired mid laner Won-seok "PawN" Heo is returning to the League of Legends Championship Korea as a broadcaster for the Summer Split, kenzi of Fomos reported. PawN, 23, reportedly has considered a return to playing competitively and has not ruled that out, but he will be only a broadcaster for now.

He'll join former Griffin support player Bae-in "Wadid" Kim, who Fomos also reported will be on the broadcast. PawN retired from Kingzone DragonX (now known as just DragonX) in May 2019, in part because of battles with obsessive compulsive disorder. Last month, reports emerged that he was considering a return.

