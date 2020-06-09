Left Menu
NYSE holds nearly 9-minute silence in honor of George Floyd

The floor of the NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, went silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds at noon, coinciding with the beginning of Floyd's funeral in Houston and the amount of time the officer's knee was on Floyd's neck."There is no place for racial injustice across corporate America, our communities, our individuals, and we really need to highlight that," NYSE President Stacey Cunningham said in a livestreamed interview with Axios.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:53 IST
U.S. financial market operators, including the New York Stock Exchange, held a moment of silence on Tuesday in honor of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who died on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The floor of the NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, went silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds at noon, coinciding with the beginning of Floyd's funeral in Houston and the amount of time the officer's knee was on Floyd's neck.

"There is no place for racial injustice across corporate America, our communities, our individuals, and we really need to highlight that," NYSE President Stacey Cunningham said in a livestreamed interview with Axios. Exchange operators Nasdaq Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc and IEX Group also each held a moment of silence at noon in honor of Floyd, whose death prompted protests around the globe.

Thousands of mourners paid their respects to Floyd on Monday, filing past his open coffin at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, where Floyd grew up. More anti-racism rallies inspired by his treatment were set to take place in the United States and in Europe.

"Our nation is in pain right now. So we cannot minimize that pain. It's really critical that we find solutions," NYSE President Cunningham said.

