Left Menu
Development News Edition

Insurance telemarketers fined USD 225M for a billion robocalls

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 00:02 IST
Insurance telemarketers fined USD 225M for a billion robocalls
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday proposed a USD 225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers. The Federal Communications Commission said John Spiller and Jakob Mears made the calls through two businesses.

State attorneys general of Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas also sued the two men and their companies, Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom, in federal court in Texas, where both men live, for violating the federal law governing telemarketing, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The FCC said the robocalls offered plans from major insurers like Aetna and UnitedHealth with an automated message.

If consumers pressed a button for more information, however, they were transferred to a call center that sold plans not connected to those companies. The FCC said the Missouri attorney general sued Rising Eagle's largest client, Health Advisors of America, for telemarketing violations last year.

Over more than four months in early 2019, the FCC said, these telemarketers faked the number their calls displayed in caller ID with intent to deceive consumers; purposefully called people who are on the Do Not Call list; and called people's mobile phones without getting permission first. Consumers weren't the only ones bothered. The telemarketers faked their calls to make them appear they came from other companies, which then received angry calls and were named in lawsuits from consumers.

The FCC didn't name these companies, but said one got so many calls that its phone network "became unusable." The fine is not a final decision. Spiller and Mears will have a chance to respond. As robocalls became a pressing issue for consumers, both as an annoyance and as a vehicle for fraud, the FCC has pushed carriers to do more to stop them.

A new law beefs up enforcement and mandates that the phone industry not charge for call-blocking tools and put in place a system designed to weed out "spoofed" calls made using fake numbers. Reached by phone at the number listed for JSquared, Spiller declined to comment.

He declined to provide contact information for Mears and said neither would speak before talking to an attorney.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 1,956,421 coronavirus cases, 110,925 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 1,956,421 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 17,598 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths rose by 550 to 110,925.The CDC reported its t...

UN chief calls for global fight against racism

The United Nations secretary-general is urging a global fight against racism and discrimination following the murderous act of police brutality against George Floyd that has led to widespread protests in the United States and cities around ...

Palestinian PM says not informed of new UAE aid flight via Israel

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday he was unaware that a plane from the United Arab Emirates was to fly to Israel carrying medical aid for the Palestinians. His remarks, after the flight was announced by Abu Dhabis...

UK coronavirus toll crosses 50,000-mark

Britains statistics agency says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.K. has risen to 50,107. The updated figures from the Office for National Statistics are up to the week ending May 29 and are collated from death certificates,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020