Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missouri woman prompts Merriam-Webster to redefine 'racism'

Kennedy Mitchum, who lives in the St. Louis suburb Florissant, said people would argue with her about the definition of racism and she realized the problem was in the Merriam-Webster's dictionary, KMOV-TV reported.“It's not just disliking someone because of their race,” Mitchum wrote in a Facebook post.

PTI | Jeffersoncity | Updated: 10-06-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 10:36 IST
Missouri woman prompts Merriam-Webster to redefine 'racism'
Representative Image Image Credit:

Merriam-Webster is revising its definition of racism after a Missouri woman's emails claimed it fell short of including the systemic oppression of certain groups of people. Kennedy Mitchum, who lives in the St. Louis suburb Florissant, said people would argue with her about the definition of racism and she realized the problem was in the Merriam-Webster's dictionary, KMOV-TV reported.

"It's not just disliking someone because of their race," Mitchum wrote in a Facebook post. "This current fight we are in is evidence of that, lives are at stake because of the systems of oppression that go hand-in-hand with racism." The revision comes against the backdrop of protests around the country against police brutality after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned his neck to the ground. The Merriam-Webster online dictionary first defines racism as "a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race." Mitchum, who recently graduated with a degree in law, politics, and society, said that definition was too simple.

"So, a couple of weeks ago, I said this is the last argument I'm going to have about this. I know what racism is, I've experienced it time and time and time again in a lot of different ways, so enough is enough. So, I emailed them about how I felt about it. Saying this needs to change," she said. Peter Sokolowski, editor at large at Merriam-Webster, said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press that the dictionary's second definition is "divided to express, first, explicit institutional bias against people because of their race, and, second, a broader implicit bias that can also result in an asymmetrical power structure." "This second definition covers the sense that Ms. Mitchum was seeking, and we will make its wording even more clear in our next release," he said.

"This is the kind of continuous revision that is part of the work of keeping the dictionary up to date, based on rigorous criteria and research we employ in order to describe the language as it is actually used.".

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil: Manaus indigenous struggle for care amid pandemic

They left their tribal lands in the Amazon for the city, many seeking a better life. But in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, they have neither the protective isolation of their homelands nor the government care that drew them to the c...

Mizoram class-12 board exams 2020 to resume on July 1

The Mizoram government has once again postponed class-12 board examinations suspended midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to conduct it from July 1, an official said. The examinations of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certifica...

U.S. says consulate in China's Wuhan to reopen in near future

The United States will soon resume operations at its consulate in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began late last year, the U.S. Embassy said on Wednesday. U.S. ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, intends to...

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan pick India-Afghanistan combined XI

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Tuesday picked a combined India-Aghanistan XI. Indian cricketers dominated the side as only three Afghan players featured in the team.The two spinners were doing a live s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020