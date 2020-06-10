Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief calls for an end to 'plague of racism'

PTI | New York | Updated: 10-06-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 10:45 IST
UN chief calls for an end to 'plague of racism'
United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI

Acknowledging that racism also exists in the UN, its chief Antonio Guterres has called for an end to the "plague" of racial discrimination as he expressed shock at the "murderous act of police brutality" that killed African-American George Floyd and sparked global protests amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The UN Secretary-General made the comments at a town hall meeting held last week. His statement was released on Tuesday along with a letter on racism Guterres wrote to the UN staff.

"Now, if racism is something that exists everywhere, racism also exists within the United Nations… We have very robust policies in relation to discrimination, harassment, abuse of authority… But we have not paid enough attention within the organization to the specific question of racist bias and racist discrimination," Guterres said during the meeting. Guterres said there is a need to have an honest conversation on racism within the United Nations, where there have been inclusion dialogues but those have been generic in nature and not specific.

The UN chief said he has called for a plan of action for a one-year-debate on racism within the UN that is open, free-flowing, and without any restriction. "The position of the United Nations on racism is crystal clear: this scourge violates the United Nations Charter and debases our core values. Every day, in our work across the world, we strive to do our part to promote inclusion, justice, dignity, and combat racism in all its manifestations," Guterres said in the letter.

He said that there is widespread shock over the brutality of the murder of Floyd, adding that apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, the other urgent challenge facing nations is the "plague of racism, prompted by a murderous act of police brutality that has led to widespread protests in the United States and, now, cities around the world." "Now, racism is abhorrent, nasty, and must be rejected everywhere at any moment, condemned in a clear way. Racism is the rejection of our common humanity, which is a central aspect against the Charter of the United Nations. So something that justifies the Charter of the United Nations in the fight against racism," he said. Guterres said the values of the primacy of reason, tolerance, the mutual respect that have been common to many civilizations and cultures around the world are now being put dramatically into question.

"It is nationalism, it's irrationality, it's populism, it's xenophobia, it is racism, white supremacism, it is different forms of Neo-Nazism, that are apparent in our societies. And it is clear that in the center of these drives to irrationality, there is racism, and many other things have racist components. We have been fighting a lot against antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred. And in antisemitism and anti- Muslim hatred, there is a racist dimension. So racism is in the center of many other things that we deal with and fight against," he said. Underscoring that diversity is a richness, not a threat, Guterres said societies that are diverse can only succeed if there is a massive investment in social cohesion by governments, local authorities, civil society, churches, against discrimination and inequality.

"So our values are not only related to the questions of racism as a human rights violation, they are central to the questions of inequality and discrimination. And these are vital in the perspectives of the work we do in relation to the 2030 Agenda and to diversity," he said. The UN Chief said if there is no social cohesion or if different forms of discrimination exist, there will be grievances, which have a legitimate right to be expressed in societies. While demonstrations need to be peaceful, police forces and others must exercise restraint.

On the issue of police brutality, Guterres said, "we have seen a murder, but there are many other forms of police brutality that we see around the world, expressing racism. Police forces need to be fully trained on human rights. Many times police brutality is the expression of the frustrations of the police officers themselves, as well as of the lack of adequate psychosocial support to them." Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck as he gasped for breathing on May 25 in Minneapolis, triggering widespread protests against police brutality and racial injustice. Guterres also asserted that there was no ban on UN personnel to express their solidarity with the anti-racism protests and demonstrations around the world. He said recent guidance issued by the organization's Ethics Office and relevant departments do not in any way indicate that staff is to remain neutral or impartial in the face of racism.

"To the contrary, there is no ban on personal expressions of solidarity or acts of peaceful civic engagement, provided they are carried out in an entirely private capacity; rather, the guidance was meant to emphasize the need to balance such activities with one's best judgment as international civil servants and our official duties," he said. Guterres added that the United Nations has a proud record of fighting racism and all forms of discrimination, from its leading role in the struggle against apartheid to the welcome extended to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil: Manaus indigenous struggle for care amid pandemic

They left their tribal lands in the Amazon for the city, many seeking a better life. But in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, they have neither the protective isolation of their homelands nor the government care that drew them to the c...

Mizoram class-12 board exams 2020 to resume on July 1

The Mizoram government has once again postponed class-12 board examinations suspended midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to conduct it from July 1, an official said. The examinations of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certifica...

U.S. says consulate in China's Wuhan to reopen in near future

The United States will soon resume operations at its consulate in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began late last year, the U.S. Embassy said on Wednesday. U.S. ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, intends to...

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan pick India-Afghanistan combined XI

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Tuesday picked a combined India-Aghanistan XI. Indian cricketers dominated the side as only three Afghan players featured in the team.The two spinners were doing a live s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020