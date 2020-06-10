Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN Member States to vote in allocated time slots in three crucial elections next week

In adherence to the social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 193 UN member states have been allotted different time slots to cast their ballots next week in the General Assembly Hall for three crucial elections, including the non-permanent members of the Security Council for which India is a candidate.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 10-06-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 12:32 IST
UN Member States to vote in allocated time slots in three crucial elections next week

In adherence to the social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 193 UN member states have been allotted different time slots to cast their ballots next week in the General Assembly Hall for three crucial elections, including the non-permanent members of the Security Council for which India is a candidate. General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has informed the member states that the election of his successor, President of the 75th session of UN General Assembly, election of non-permanent members of the Security Council and election of members of the Economic and Social Council will be held simultaneously on June 17 from 9:00 am in the General Assembly Hall.

Eight time slots have been allocated to Member States to cast their ballots in the General Assembly Hall starting at 9 am, in adherence to social distancing guidelines. The voting will continue till 1pm with an additional 30-minute time slot for voters who are unable to visit the GA hall during the specific time slot communicated to them.

The time slot for India to cast its ballot is 11:30 am-12noon. Muhammad-Bande will oversee the proceedings in the General Assembly Hall and the tellers will also be observing the whole process. A letter will be circulated to all Member States at least one working day prior to the round of secret balloting for the elections to notify them of the names of candidates for the elections, communicated to the UN Secretariat at least 48 hours prior to the elections.

The special voting arrangements have been as large in-person meetings at the UN Headquarters remain suspended due to COVID-19 related restrictions. India is a candidate for a non-permanent seat from the Asia-Pacific category for the 2021-22 term. Its victory is a given since it is the sole candidate vying for the lone seat from the grouping. New Delhi's candidature was unanimously endorsed by the 55-member Asia-Pacific grouping, including China and Pakistan, in June last year.

Canada, Ireland and Norway are vying for two seats in the Western Europe and Other countries category, Mexico is the only candidate for the one Latin America and Caribbean seat and Kenya and Djibouti will contest the seat available for the African group. Previously, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012. India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council, which in its current form does not represent the geo-political realities of the 21st Century.

Each year, the General Assembly elects five non-permanent members (out of 10 in total) for a two-year term. The 10 non-permanent seats are distributed on a regional basis - five for African and Asian States; one for Eastern European States; two for the Latin American and Caribbean States; and two for Western European and other States..

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

BJP busy in elections, ignoring problem of unemployment: Akhilesh Yadav

Linking rising unemployment to cases of suicide, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday charged that the BJP was busy focusing on elections and not interested in tackling the problem of joblessness. There have been some cases of migrant labou...

4 workers die in MP's Shajapur after well's wall collapses

Four workers died on Tuesday night in Shajapur after the wall of the well which they were constructing collapsed. Work is underway to recover their bodies. Financial aid will be provided to the kin of the deceased. Action will be taken agai...

Euro zone bond yields broadly flat; issuance continues

Demand for Euro zone government debt was little changed on Wednesday, after several governments launched syndicated bond sales on Tuesday and were met with strong demand.More supply was expected on Wednesday, with Germany re-opening a 30-ye...

Widespread face mask use could prevent second COVID-19 wave: study

Population-wide use of face masks combined with lockdowns could prevent further waves of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a modeling study. The findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020