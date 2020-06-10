Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected tainted wine kills 4, sickens 10 in Cambodia

The people were stricken Tuesday and Wednesday in the northwestern province of Banteay Meanchey after drinking the bottled beverage, which consisted of wine mixed with traditional medicine, provincial police chief Gen. Ath Khem said.Dangerous cheap but powerful alcoholic drinks are a perennial problem in Cambodia's poor rural areas, and several accidental poisonings are reported each year.

PTI | Phnompenh | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:00 IST
Suspected tainted wine kills 4, sickens 10 in Cambodia
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr/ by khawkins04

Four people died and 10 others were hospitalized in Cambodia after drinking rice wine that police believe was adulterated with a toxic substance. The people were stricken Tuesday and Wednesday in the northwestern province of Banteay Meanchey after drinking the bottled beverage, which consisted of wine mixed with traditional medicine, provincial police chief Gen. Ath Khem said.

Dangerous cheap but powerful alcoholic drinks are a perennial problem in Cambodia's poor rural areas, and several accidental poisonings are reported each year. Often the alcohol is not distilled properly and contains methanol, which can kill even in small amounts. Rice wine is typically home-brewed and is popular at social gatherings, though police said, in this case, the wine was a brand that came from the capital, Phnom Penh, and has been sold in provincial markets for several years without incident. Ath Khem said the authorities were seeking the wine company's owner for questioning.

Ath Khem said a preliminary investigation suggested the wine was tainted with a toxic substance. Samples were collected from the victims for testing in a laboratory in the capital. In May 2018, 14 villagers died and more than 200 others were sickened in the northeastern province of Kratie after drinking rice wine containing methanol.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Signing date of Jewar Airport's key pact deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Uttar Pradesh government has deferred the date of signing of the concession agreement for the Rs 29,560-crore Jewar Airport in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official order. The decision was taken by the state cabinet du...

ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr worth polished diamonds, pearls of Nirav Modi, Choksi firms from HK

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday brought back over 2,300 kg of polished diamonds and pearls worth Rs 1,350 crore of firms belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from Hong Kong, officials said. Out of the 108 consignments that l...

Maxxis India partially resumes operations at its Sanand-based plant

Tyre maker Maxxis India on Wednesday said it has partially resumed operations at its Sanand-based manufacturing plant with limited number of employee. The manufacturing unit will operate under COVID-19 safety guidelines, Maxxis India said i...

Governor Ingves says developments closer to Swedish c.bank's more optimistic scenario for economy

Developments in Sweden have been closer to the more optimistic of two possible scenarios laid out by the central bank in April of the effects of the new coronavirus on the economy, governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday.It appears the eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020