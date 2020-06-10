Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil deforested 10,000 square km of Amazon rainforest in 2019, up 34% on year

Deforestation of Brazil's Amazon rainforest was worse than previously reported in 2019, revised government data showed on Tuesday, during the first year of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is keen to develop the forest crucial to curbing global warming.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:38 IST
Brazil deforested 10,000 square km of Amazon rainforest in 2019, up 34% on year

Deforestation of Brazil's Amazon rainforest was worse than previously reported in 2019, revised government data showed on Tuesday, during the first year of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is keen to develop the forest crucial to curbing global warming. Brazil's space research agency INPE recorded 10,129 square kilometers of deforestation (3,911 square miles) for its benchmark annual period from August 2018 to July 2019. That's an area about the size of Lebanon and a 34.4% rise from the same period a year earlier.

The revision is higher than INPE's initial report of 9,762 square kilometers of forest destroyed during that period, an increase of 29.5%. The 2019 data remains the highest level of deforestation seen in Brazil's Amazon since 2008, a level it had already hit prior to the revision.

INPE generally revises the data every year for accuracy as a standard practice. Environmental advocates and scientific researchers blame the policies of right-wing Bolsonaro for emboldening illegal loggers, ranchers and land speculators to clear the forest.

Bolosonaro has urged the development of the Amazon, including protected areas, as a way to lift the region's poor residents out of poverty. Brazil is home to roughly 60% of the Amazon, the world's largest rainforest. Protection of the Amazon is vital to curbing climate change, scientists say, because of the vast amount of carbon dioxide it absorbs.

The revised data is based on a system called PRODES that is only released once annually, which is more accurate than monthly data reported using a rapid system known as DETER. Monthly data shows that deforestation has continued to worsen in 2020, rising 55% for January to April, as compared to the same period in 2019.

Bolsonaro deployed the armed forces to combat rising deforestation in May, using a decree that expires Wednesday but which officials say they expect to be renewed for another 30 days.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Jewellers want more gold purity standards, seek extension of hallmarking deadline

Three standards for hallmarked gold jewellery are not enough for a country like India as it will create problem in some markets where different benchmarks are followed to ensure purity of the yellow metal, jewellers said on Wednesday. In vi...

Cops grill Arnab Goswami over alleged provocative comments

Mumbai police on Wednesday interrogated Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a case about alleged provocative comments. Goswami reached the N M Joshi Marg police station around 2 pm and was grilled for nearly two hours by police off...

Paris Club debt freeze reaches $1.1 bln as Ethiopia, Pakistan get relief

The Paris Club of creditor nations have so far waived 1.1 billion euros of debt servicing payments due this year from some of the worlds poorest countries under a G20 deal and more relief is on the way soon, the group said on Wednesday.The ...

Swiss parliament backs carbon surcharge on plane tickets

Consumers in Switzerland face higher air fares and petrol prices after the lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved measures aimed at cutting emissions that cause global warming. Temperatures in landlocked Switzerland are rising twic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020