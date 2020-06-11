Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN agency replaces official blocked from entering Yemen

The United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner replaced its chief in Yemen, Elobaid Ahmed Elobaid, nearly nine months a fter the Houthis, who control northern Yemen, denied him entry, documents obtained by The Associated Press show.A UN document dated Tuesday showed that OHCHR notified the Yemen mission in Geneva of the replacement of Elobaid without giving reasons.

PTI | Sana'a | Updated: 11-06-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 00:40 IST
UN agency replaces official blocked from entering Yemen
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations has quietly ended the assignment of its chief rights officer in Yemen after Houthi rebels blocked his entry into the country for months, according to U.N. documents. The United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner replaced its chief in Yemen, Elobaid Ahmed Elobaid, nearly nine months after the Houthis, who control northern Yemen, denied him entry, documents obtained by The Associated Press show.

A UN document dated Tuesday showed that OHCHR notified the Yemen mission in Geneva of the replacement of Elobaid without giving reasons. A Yemeni document dated Wednesday showed the Yemeni mission in Geneva notifying Yemen's Foreign Ministry of the appointment of Elobaid's deputy, Abeer al-Khraisha, as chief of mission.

There was no immediate comment from the U.N. on Wednesday. Houthis occupied the capital Sanaa in 2014 and have been at war with the internationally recognized government and its backers, a Saudi-led coalition, over the past five years.

Mohammed Askar, the government's minister for human rights, condemned the UN's move and described it as "succumbing to the militias' blackmailing." He told the state-run news agency SABA on Wednesday, "such a move gives the Houthis the upper hand upon the U.N." Elobaid was denied entry into the country on Sept. 30 last year in the aftermath of a damning U.N. report detailing abuses by all parties in Yemen's civil war, including sexual violence against women in Houthi-run prisons. After landing in Sanaa, Elobaid's plane was ordered to leave after security officers boarded the jet and withdrew his travel permit.

The Associated Press has previously reported that Houthi rebels have obstructed the work of U.N. humanitarian agencies, using visas and travel permits as bargaining chips to control U.N. operations in the country. Earlier this month, the world body failed to obtain enough funds from international donors to support its humanitarian operation in Yemen amid the pandemic.

UN officials and donors have cited the Houthis' obstruction of humanitarian work as one of the main reasons behind cuts in donations, which threatens to deprive millions of Yemenis of aid.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-Polish Fort Trump project crumbles

Fort Trump appears to have fallen.Polands grand proposal in 2018 to name a military base in honor of Donald Trump, in return for the U.S. president placing a permanent presence there, has crumbled amid disputes over how to fund the deployme...

Motor racing-Wallace to use #BlackLivesMatter livery in NASCAR race

Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driving in the NASCAR Cup Series, will use a BlackLivesMatter livery on his Richard Petty Motorsport Chevrolet for a race at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday. Following protests over the killing of...

EXCLUSIVE-Lilly COVID-19 treatment could be authorized for use as soon as September -chief scientist

Eli Lilly and Co could have a drug specifically designed to treat COVID-19 authorized for use as early as September if all goes well with either of two antibody therapies it is testing, its chief scientist told Reuters on Wednesday.Lilly is...

U.S. coronavirus cases now over 2 million -Reuters tally

Total U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as health officials urge anyone who took part in massive protests for racial justice to get tested.Nationally, new infections are rising slightly a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020