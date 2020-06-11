Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil prosecutors expand probe into Vale's efforts to shield workers from COVID-19

The office that enforces labor laws in Brazil's Para state has stepped up an investigation into potential shortcomings in mining giant Vale's efforts to protect workers from the coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday.The federal labor prosecutor's office in Para has an internal working group in place known as the GEAF to monitor Vale's iron ore operations in the Carajas region, near the eastern fringe of the Amazon rainforest.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-06-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 03:32 IST
Brazil prosecutors expand probe into Vale's efforts to shield workers from COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The office that enforces labor laws in Brazil's Para state has stepped up an investigation into potential shortcomings in mining giant Vale's efforts to protect workers from the coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday.

The federal labor prosecutor's office in Para has an internal working group in place known as the GEAF to monitor Vale's iron ore operations in the Carajas region, near the eastern fringe of the Amazon rainforest. The group was initially created to monitor the safety of mining waste dams in the region, after a pair of Vale-linked dams collapsed in recent years, killing hundreds.

In a statement on Wednesday, the federal labor prosecutor's office, or MPT, said it was expanding GEAF's remit to help gauge the measures Vale has put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 among workers. The isolated region around Carajas is responsible for over 7% of the world's iron ore production, and it has become a major coronavirus hotspot, spooking traders who are sensitive to any possible supply disruptions.

Vale did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Wednesday. In Parauapebas, a city in the region with a high concentration of mineworkers, the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases shot up from just under 2,000 at the end of May to 5,413 on Tuesday, according to municipal data.

In its statement, the MPT urged Vale to implement preventative measures against contagion, such as reducing the number of passengers on its buses and withdrawing workers over 60 years old without cutting their pay. In a previous statement, Vale said more than 75% of its workforce in the region, including contractors, had been tested.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Iran says will now send Ukraine airliner black boxes to Paris -sources

Iran told the U.N.s aviation agency on Wednesday that it would send black boxes from a downed Ukrainian jetliner to Paris for analysis, once countries involved in the investigation agree, two sources familiar with the matter said. The other...

Soccer-Premier League clubs post record revenue but face COVID-19 impact - report

Premier League clubs enjoyed a record 5.2 billion pounds 6.65 billion of revenue in the 2018-19 season, according to data released by Deloitte on Thursday, but income is expected to decline in the short-term due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Th...

COVID crisis could worsen existing UK inequality, think tank says

The coronavirus crisis is exposing Britains existing inequalities - between low and high earners, young and old workers and for ethnic minorities - which could be aggravated without reforms, a leading think tank said on Thursday.People on l...

Cheek by jowl: China pork crisis spurs pig farms' return to cities

China is building industrial pig farms near its urban areas, reversing years of policies to relocate the livestock over waste concerns, as the government prioritises food security over the environment after African swine fever decimated its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020