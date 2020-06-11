Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian officials warn Black Lives Matter protesters of potential arrest

Australian officials warned supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday they could be fined or arrested if they breach coronavirus restrictions to take part in public protests.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said weekend rallies in Sydney, Melbourne and other cities that drew tens of thousands of people had already delayed plans to further ease social distancing restrictions.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 06:57 IST
Australian officials warn Black Lives Matter protesters of potential arrest

Australian officials warned supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday they could be fined or arrested if they breach coronavirus restrictions to take part in public protests.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said weekend rallies in Sydney, Melbourne and other cities that drew tens of thousands of people had already delayed plans to further ease social distancing restrictions. "We actually don't know right now whether those rallies on the weekend may have caused outbreaks," Morrison told 2GB Radio.

Victoria state officials confirmed that one of eight new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday was a man who attended the Melbourne weekend rally. Officials said the man was unlikely to have acquired the disease there, but was potentially infectious at the time. More unauthorised protests are planned for Friday.

"We will start writing tickets of A$1,000 ($700) and we can use all of our powers to move people on," New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told 2GB Radio. "If you don’t move on, well then you'll be arrested." The Black Lives Matter movement has refocused attention in Australia on the mistreatment of indigenous Australians, including Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Morrison rejected growing calls to remove statues of white leaders, including one of the country's first prime minister, Edmund Barton, which is located near an Aboriginal burial site. Barton played a key role in drafting the national constitution, which negated Aboriginal rights. Morrison said the initial motives of protesters were "fair", but the push for removal of the statues was now being driven by political agendas.

Australia on Tuesday recorded its first day without any community transmissions of COVID-19 since the crisis began and has reported fewer than 20 new cases daily for the past several weeks. It has recorded 7,285 cases, including 102 deaths. ($1 = 1.4345 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Man held for impersonating as Army jawan in Pune

Pune Rural Police have arrested a man and seized fake Army ID card and badges from his possession on Wednesday.According to the police the accused has been identified as Prashant Kale 28, allegedly claimed himself to be an Army personnel of...

Disneyland announces to reopen theme park on July 17

Disneyland has announced that it will reopen its theme park in California on July 17, nearly three months after shutting its gates to slow the spread of coronavirus. However, Downtown Disney District will reopen on July 9, the company said,...

Tigers draft Torkelson first overall, move him to 3B

The Detroit Tigers announced a position change while making the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, selecting Arizona State junior Spencer Torkelson as a third baseman on Wednesday. Torkelson was almost exclusively a firs...

Throughout COVID-19 recovery, 'plummeting’ clean energy costs can help climate action

As COVID-19 hits the fossil fuel industry, a new UN report published on Wednesday shows that renewable energy is more cost-effective than ever providing an opportunity to prioritize clean energy in national economic recovery packages and b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020