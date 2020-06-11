Left Menu
LeBron James creates group to protect voting rights of African-Americans in US

NBA legend LeBron James and a group of prominent black athletes and entertainers will be creating a new group to protect the voting rights of the African-Americans in the United States.

ANI | New York | Updated: 11-06-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:04 IST
Basketball legend LeBron James (file image). Image Credit: ANI

NBA legend LeBron James and a group of prominent black athletes and entertainers will be creating a new group to protect the voting rights of the African-Americans in the United States. This decision comes as there is widespread fury in the United States after an African-American named George Floyd passed away after having a knee pressed into his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

James and other prominent members are looking to create this group in order to amplify the voices of African-Americans in this year's presidential elections in the United States, the New York Times reported. This new group has been named as 'More Than a Vote' and it aims to inspire African-Americans to register and cast a ballot in November.

"Because of everything that's going on, people are finally starting to listen to us, we feel like we are finally getting a foot in the door. How long is up to us. We don't know. But we feel like we are getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference," the New York Times quoted James as saying. The NBA legend James has also said that he would use his fan following to tackle the issue of voter suppression and would raise his voice if there any attempts to restrict the franchise of racial minorities.

"Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we are also going to give you the tutorial. We are going to give you the background of how to vote and what they are trying to do, the other side, to stop you from voting," James said. "I am inspired by the likes of Muhammad Ali, I am inspired by the Bill Russells and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbars, the Oscar Robertsons, those guys who stood when the times were even way worse than they are today. Hopefully, someday down the line, people will recognize me not only for the way I approached the game of basketball, but the way I approached life as an African-American man," he added.

On May 25, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, was pronounced dead at a Minneapolis, Minnesota hospital shortly after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Viral video of the incident sparked nationwide protests. The county medical examiner ruled his death a homicide and the officer involved, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder. (ANI)

