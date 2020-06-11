Two Pakistani soldiers killed in blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed in a roadside bomb blast triggered by unidentified militants in the country's restive North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan, officials said on Thursday. The terrorists targeted their patrolling vehicle through an improvised explosive device in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Miranshah city on Wednesday.

The Army said that two soldiers were killed while two others sustained injuries in the attack. No group has so far claimed responsibility but the Taliban carries out such attacks in the areas along with the Afghan border which was once their stronghold.

The Taliban often target security forces in the restive Balochistan province where seven paramilitary troops were killed in two separate terrorist attacks last month.