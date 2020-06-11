Left Menu
Development News Edition

Statue of Christopher Columbus vandalized in Boston

In a recent incident, a statue of Christopher Columbus in Boston was beheaded, the police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Boston | Updated: 11-06-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 13:27 IST
Statue of Christopher Columbus vandalized in Boston
Statue of Christopher Columbus (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

In a recent incident, a statue of Christopher Columbus in Boston was beheaded, the police said on Wednesday. There have been three reports of Christopher Columbus statues being tampered with -- one thrown into a lake, one beheaded, and another pulled to the ground, CNN reported.

At the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday, a group of people at a rally tossed a rope around a statue of Columbus and tugged it to the ground, CNN affiliate KMSP reported. Columbus has long been a contentious figure in history for his treatment of the indigenous communities he encountered and for his role in the violent colonization at their expense.

In recent years, many cities and states have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day, in recognition of the pain and terror caused by Columbus and other European explorers. Some demonstrators have said they targeted Columbus statues to stand in solidarity with indigenous people.

As racial reckoning occurs across the country following the death of George Floyd, many Confederate statues -- which some consider racist symbols of America's dark legacy of slavery -- have been removed. The incidents come as pressure builds in the United States to rid the country of monuments associated with racism following massive demonstrations over the killing of Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis last month. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. podcast platform Pockets Casts says Apple removed app from China store

New York-based podcasting platform Pocket Casts said its app had been taken down from Apple Incs app store in China. Reuters couldnt immediately verify why the app was no longer available in the store.Pockets Casts, ranked 85th most popular...

Special flight carrying 180 migrants from Mumbai lands in Lucknow

A special flight arranged by actor Amitabh Bachchan to ferry 180 migrants from Mumbai landed at the airport here on Thursday morning. On arrival, the migrants hailing from Unnao, Gonda, Lucknow and other districts of the state thanked the B...

Daikin to go ahead with its plan for third manufacturing unit in India

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 disruption, Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin will go ahead with its investment plan for setting up a third manufacturing unit in India, in a bid to augment the local production capacity, a top company offic...

Great Learning Books Revenue of Rs. 325 Crores in FY20

NEW DELHI, June 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Great Learning, Indias leading ed-tech company, has concluded its financial year FY20 with booked revenue of 325 crores a growth of close to 150 from FY19. This growth has been achieved on the back of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020