Left Menu
Development News Edition

US has 'informal apartheid': Arun Gandhi

Therefore, we should all work towards creating that kind of respect for all life,” said Gandhi. "The US has an informal apartheid system where the whites were at the top of the pyramid, followed by Indians and Asians and blacks," he said.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:56 IST
US has 'informal apartheid': Arun Gandhi
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The US has an "informal apartheid" system where the whites were at the top of the pyramid, followed by Indians, Asians and blacks, Arun Manilal Gandhi, the New York-based grandson of Mahatma Gandhi feels. Gandhi, an Indian-American socio-political activist also does not agree with the slogan 'Black Lives Matter', which has taken hold internationally amid protests around the death of George Floyd, allegedly at the hands of police.

Gandhi told the South African weekly Post on Tuesday that after Floyd's death, people of colour were angry, but white Americans were more shocked than angry. "They cannot believe that a white person would be so ruthless. They are oblivious to the brutality of their kind towards the black race," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said while he understood where the slogan created by the Afro-American community originated from, it perpetuated the divided society that people have created. "I believe that all lives matter. Therefore, we should all work towards creating that kind of respect for all life," said Gandhi.

"The US has an informal apartheid system where the whites were at the top of the pyramid, followed by Indians and Asians and blacks," he said. Gandhi was born in Durban and lived in the Phoenix Settlement, which his grandfather, Mahatma Gandhi, established there in 1904.

He was debarred from returning to South Africa after he met and married his wife Sunanda in India in 1956. Now 86 after retiring as a journalist, Gandhi spends his time advocating Gandhian non-violence in lectures to diverse groups.

Gandhi also told the weekly that people often misunderstood the philosophy of Satyagraha (non-violence). "They think that as long as they don't use physical violence, or hurt or kill human beings, they are non-violent. That is wrong. Violence against property is equally abhorrent," Gandhi said.

President Donald Trump also came in for criticism from Gandhi, who said he believed that the violence following Floyd's death was partly generated by the police to end the Black Lives Matter campaign. "It serves (Trump's) purpose to generate this violence and add to the frustrations of blacks so they can boycott the elections. That would improve his chances of winning," Gandhi said.

"He is the most divisive president in the history of the US. He continues to divide," Gandhi concluded.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, 2020, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. ...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi sees highest spike of 1,877 new COVID-19 cases, 65 die in last 24 hours

Delhi witnessed its highest single-day spike of 1,877 coronavirus cases on Thursday and 65 succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 34,687, a Delhi government heal...

NHL, NHLPA agree to open training camps July 10

The National Hockey League and NHL Players Association agreed to open training camps on July 10 for the 24 teams participating in this summers restart. Camps will only open if medical and safety conditions allow, according to Thursdays anno...

UPDATE 2-VW blames cultural insensitivity for ad criticised as racist

Volkswagen on Thursday apologised for posting on its Instagram page last month an advert widely criticised as racist, and said it was published because of a lack of cultural sensitivity. In the clip of a few seconds, a black man is depicted...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 930pm NATION DEL75 VIRUS-2NDLD HEALTH MINISTRY India definitely not in community transmission stage Govt New Delhi India is definitely not in the community transmission stage of COVID-19 spread, the gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020