Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our stimulus package larger than Pak GDP, change advisors: India on Imran khan assistance offer

India on Thursday gave a befitting response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's tweet in which he offered assistance to India. The Ministry of External Affairs Ministry said that India's stimulus package is as large as Pakistan's annual GDP.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:45 IST
Our stimulus package larger than Pak GDP, change advisors: India on Imran khan assistance offer
Ministry of External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava speaking to reporters during video press conference on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday gave a befitting response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's tweet in which he offered assistance to India. The Ministry of External Affairs Ministry said that India's stimulus package is as large as Pakistan's annual GDP. India also advised Pakistan PM to change his advisors.

"Pakistan is better known for making cash transfers to bank accounts outside the country rather than giving it to its own people. Clearly, Imran Khan needs a new set of advisers and better information," said Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson, during a video press conference. "We all know about their debt problem (almost 90 per cent of GDP) and how much they have pressed for debt restructuring. It would also be better for them to remember that India has a stimulus package, which is as large as Pakistan's annual GDP," the spokesperson said.

Earlier today Imran Khan tweeted, "Acc to this report, 34% of households across India will not be able to survive for more than a week without add assistance. I am ready to offer help & share our successful cash transfer prog, lauded internationally for its reach & transparency, with India." Another tweet by Imran Khan claimed, "Our govt successfully transferred Rs 120 billion in 9 weeks to over 10 million families in a transparent manner to deal with the COVID19 fallout on the poor".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 266 billion USD stimulus package for multiple sectors in the wake of crisis created by COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Officials: Noises on PIA flight to Pakistan scare passengers

Panic gripped passengers when a Pakistan International Airlines plane made unusual noises while returning to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, but the aircraft safely landed at the Karachi airport, a passenger and airport officials said Thursday....

Nearly 70 pc beds vacant in COVID-19 hospitals run by Delhi govt, private facilities almost full

There have been complaints of non-availability of beds or denial of treatment to COVID-19 patients in the national capital despite nearly 70 per cent of beds in five designated hospitals run by the Delhi government lying vacant, with expert...

Final tests of some COVID-19 vaccines to start next month

The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the US is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, while hard-hit Brazil is testing a different shot from China. Where to do crucial, late-stage...

ANALYSIS-White Americans turn out for Floyd protests, but will they work for change?

Leslie Batson, a white office administrator from Maryland, joined the thousands of marchers protesting the killing of George Floyd in Washington, D.C., last weekend after her children asked why the family had done nothing about racism.This ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020