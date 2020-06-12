Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York's Cuomo defends Columbus statues for symbolism to Italian Americans

Cuomo said Columbus was an important figure for Italian Americans, symbolizing their contribution to New York, and for that reason, he opposes removal of the statues. With protesters attacking statues of Columbus in recent days during anti-racist demonstrations, Cuomo was asked by a reporter whether it was time for monuments in the state celebrating the Italian explorer to go.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 09:06 IST
New York's Cuomo defends Columbus statues for symbolism to Italian Americans

New York should keep statues honoring Christopher Columbus even though the brutalization of the West Indies inhabitants he encountered on his voyages to the New World is inexcusable, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. Cuomo said Columbus was an important figure for Italian Americans, symbolizing their contribution to New York, and for that reason, he opposes removal of the statues.

With protesters attacking statues of Columbus in recent days during anti-racist demonstrations, Cuomo was asked by a reporter whether it was time for monuments in the state celebrating the Italian explorer to go. Absolutely not, said Cuomo, an Italian-American.

"I understand the feelings about Christopher Columbus and some of his acts, which nobody would support," Cuomo said at a briefing. "But the statue has come to represent and signify appreciation for the Italian-American contribution to New York." The anti-racist fervor that has followed a white police officer's May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has renewed a campaign to remove monuments to the Confederacy and other symbols of the U.S. South's legacy of slavery. Statues of Columbus have also come under attack in several cities.

Cuomo, the grandson of Italian immigrants and a regular at New York City's Columbus Day parade, has been a consistent supporter of the statues against sporadic calls for their removal. New York's most well-known statue of Columbus soars above a Manhattan traffic circle that bears his name.

The statues were erected during a long period in which Columbus was hailed in the United States for opening the New World to European settlement. On Wednesday, protesters pulled down a statue of Columbus in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and vandalized one in Miami, while on Tuesday, a monument to Columbus in Richmond, Virginia, was thrown into a lake.

In Miami, a statue of Columbus was vandalized on Wednesday evening, along with that of fellow explorer Ponce de Leon.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

YSRCP govt should order CBI probe into its scams, unchecked corruption: TDP

Furious with YSRCP government ordering of CBI probe into irregularities in previous TDP regime, the party has demanded the state government to hold CBI enquiry on YSRCPs sand, land, wine and mine mafia. The Telugu Desam Legislature Party at...

Indian-American soil scientist wins prestigious World Food Prize

Indian-American soil scientist Dr Rattan Lal has won the prestigious World Food Prize, considered to be equivalent to a Nobel Prize in agriculture, in recognition of his contribution to increase the global food supply by helping small farme...

Australia's crime regulator may broaden Westpac child exploitation lawsuit

Australias financial crime regulator may add additional breaches of anti-money laundering laws related to suspected child exploitation transactions to its lawsuit against Westpac Banking Corp, the bank said on Friday.In a bombshell lawsuit ...

USA Hockey cancels women's 2020 High-Performance Centres

USA Field Hockey and the womens High-Performance Coaching Staff have decided to cancel the 2020 High-Performance Centres for the womens team owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled to run from April through May, the eight re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020