4 killed in IED explosion at mosque in Kabul
Four people have been killed in an IED explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque in the west of Kabul.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 12-06-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 15:32 IST
Four people have been killed in an IED explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque in the west of Kabul. The imam of Sher Shah Suri Mosque is among those killed, TOLO news quoted the Interior Ministry as saying.
No terrorist group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast Further details are awaited.