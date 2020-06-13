AT&T seeks sale for Warner Bros. gaming unit, could fetch about $4 bln - CNBC

AT&T Inc is discussing a sale of its Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment gaming division in a deal that could fetch about $4 billion, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Videogame publishers Take-Two Interactive Software Inc , Electronic Arts Inc and Activision Blizzard Inc have expressed interest in buying the gaming division that owns the popular videogame "Mortal Kombat", the report said https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/12/att-seeks-sale-for-warner-gaming-unit-could-fetch-4-billion.html.

AT&T said it does not comment on rumor and speculation.