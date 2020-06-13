Left Menu
Development News Edition

Secret reach BLAST Bounty Hunt final

Team Secret pulled out a 2-1 win over OG on Friday to reach the final of the $145,000 BLAST Bounty Hunt Dota 2 online event. Max "qojqva" Broecker was Liquid's leader with a 10.7/2.3/8.7 kill/death/assist ratio. BLAST Bounty Hunt Dota 2 schedule Saturday Lower-bracket final OG vs.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 04:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 04:03 IST
Secret reach BLAST Bounty Hunt final

Team Secret pulled out a 2-1 win over OG on Friday to reach the final of the $145,000 BLAST Bounty Hunt Dota 2 online event. In the lower bracket, Team Nigma came from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Team Liquid.

Nigma and OG will square off Saturday in lower-bracket final, with the winner to oppose Secret in the grand final later the same day. The playoffs-only event featured six teams, all of whom were invited, with Secret and OG getting byes to the upper-bracket semifinals. All matches are best-of-three until Saturday's best-of-five grand final.

Rather than prize money based on finishing position, each team began with an active cash pool: $20,000 each for Secret and OG and $15,000 for the other four teams. Each match winner takes 40 percent of its opponent's active cash pool, meaning Secret claimed $11,360 from OG on Friday while Nigma nabbed $5,616 from Liquid. There is also $45,000 available via bounty hunt, with prizes awarded for various accomplishments. Nigma won $5,000 Tuesday for keeping one team member alive for the duration of a game, while Alliance won $5,000 on Tuesday for not allowing Ninjas in Pyjamas to gain control of their outpost for a whole game. Still available are a $20,000 prize for killing a single enemy player 20 times in one game, and a $15,000 prize for killing at least nine of the opponent's couriers in a game.

In the upper-bracket final, Secret earned a 39-minute win before OG leveled the match with a 46-minute decision. The decisive third game went to Secret in 32 minutes. Michael "Nisha" Jankowski paced Secret with a 10.7/3.0/15.0 kill/death/assist ratio. Sumail "Suma1L" Hassan topped OG with a 7.0/4.0/10.0 kill/death/assist ratio.

Liquid jumped in front in the lower-bracket second round with a 33-minute win, but Nigma rallied to take the series with 27- and 39-minute victories. Nigma's Amer "Miracle-" Al-Barkawi recorded a 4.3/5.7/11.0 kill/death/assist ratio. Max "qojqva" Broecker was Liquid's leader with a 10.7/2.3/8.7 kill/death/assist ratio.

BLAST Bounty Hunt Dota 2 schedule Saturday

Lower-bracket final OG vs. Team Nigma

Final Team Secret vs. OG-Team Nigma winner

BLAST Bounty Hunt Dota 2 prize money through Friday (active pool, bounty pool): Team Secret -- $39,760, 0

Team Nigma -- $21,816, $5,000 OG -- $17,040, 0

Team Liquid -- $8,424, 0 Alliance -- $7,560, $5,000

Ninjas in Pyjamas -- $5,400, 0 --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal; Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

First Vande Bharat flight from Finland departs with 227 Indians

The first flight under Vande Bharat Mission from Finland departed on Thursday for New Delhi with 227 stranded Indians onboard. VandeBhaartMission flight AI 1184 historic first passenger flight of AirIndiaIn from Helsinki to New Delhi takes...

Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 as industry seeks rebound

Director Christopher Nolans thriller Tenet will debut in cinemas on July 31, distributor Warner Bros. said on Friday, the first new blockbuster in months for movie theaters that need fresh films to lure audiences after pandemic-related clos...

Popular blood pressure medicines do not put patients at greater COVID-19 risk, new study finds

New research offers reassuring evidence to hundreds of millions of people with high blood pressure that popular anti-hypertension drugs do not put them at greater risk from COVID-19 as some experts had feared.Two blood pressure-lowering dru...

Facebook employee who protested inaction on Trump posts says he was fired

A Facebook Inc employee who criticized Chief Executive Mark Zuckerbergs decision not to take action against inflammatory posts by U.S. President Donald Trump this month said on Friday that the social media company had fired him. Brandon Dai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020