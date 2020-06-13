Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey rises by 1,195 to 175,218 - Health Minister

Ankara [Turkey], June 13 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 1,195 to 175,218 within the past 24 hours, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said. "Today, 1,195 new cases have been discovered, the total number of those infected has reached 175,218. We have lost 24 patients today, the death toll amounts to 4,778 people," the minister wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

The number of recoveries has increased by 1,242 to 149,102 within the same period of time. A day earlier, Turkey registered 987 new coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, some 7.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 423,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)