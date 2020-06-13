Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attacks on checkpoint in various Afghan regions leave scores of terrorists dead, injured

A police spokesman in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province told Sputnik that an overnight exchange of fire has left 16 terrorists and two police officers dead.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-06-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 14:45 IST
Attacks on checkpoint in various Afghan regions leave scores of terrorists dead, injured
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A police spokesman in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province told Sputnik that an overnight exchange of fire has left 16 terrorists and two police officers dead. "Last night, terrorists attacked a police checkpoint in the village of Ghimarat in Kandahar's Dand district, 16 terrorists killed and 11 others wounded," Jamal Nasir Barakzai said.

One additional policeman was injured in the standoff. Elsewhere, similar ambushes on at least three checkpoints in the southern province of Helmand ensued Afghan National Army units to engage in an exchange of fire which left seven insurgents killed and six others wounded, a regional police statement read.

No Afghan army personnel was killed in the gunfire. The Taliban has not commented yet.

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

Fast & Furious 9: Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, Francis Ngannou join the cast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Trump postpones campaign rally in Tulsa to June 20

US President Donald Trump has postponed his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was earlier scheduled for June 19 Juneteenth, a holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the US. It will now be held on June 20. We had previously sche...

Paris orders shops closed ahead of protest march

Police have ordered the closure of newly reopened restaurants and shops along the route of a march in Paris Saturday against police brutality and racism, fearing possible violence. The march between the Place de la Republique in eastern Par...

UTI AMC appoints Imtaiyazur Rahman as CEO

UTI&#160;Asset Management Company AMC on Saturday said it has appointed Imtaiyazur Rahman as the companys chief executive officer CEO, after the position remained vacant for nearly two years. Rahman was an internal candidate for the post, w...

As Southwest Monsoon advances, Mumbai to receive rainfall in next 24 hrs: IMD

As the Southwest Monsoon is moving towards the southern part of the country, it would further advance into remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and few areas of southern Gujarat in the next 24 hours, predicted India Meteorologi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020