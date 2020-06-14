Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atlanta demonstrators protest police killing of black man; chief resigns

Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car while waiting in line at a drive thru at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant south of downtown, the city's mayor said on Saturday.

Reuters | Atlanta | Updated: 14-06-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 03:11 IST
Atlanta demonstrators protest police killing of black man; chief resigns
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it was investigating the incident. Police said Brooks resisted arrest after failing a field sobriety test. Image Credit: ANI

Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car while waiting in line at a drive-thru at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant south of downtown, the city's mayor said on Saturday. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she accepted the resignation of police chief Erika Shields after the killing of Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it was investigating the incident. Police said Brooks resisted arrest after failing a field sobriety test. Protests began Saturday afternoon in Atlanta and were expected to continue through the day. The Atlanta police department did not return a request for comment.

The president of the Georgia NAACP, the Rev. James Woodall, has called for the chief's firing, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper reported. The killing of Brooks came after weeks of intense racial equality protests across the United States following the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis police custody when an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The Georgia investigators said video taken by an eyewitness was aiding their probe. GBI director Vic Reynolds said during a news conference that video captured by cameras inside Wendy's restaurant where the shooting happened appeared to show that Brooks had one of the officer's Tasers in his hand when he fled.

"At that point, the Atlanta officer reaches down and retrieves his weapon from his holster, discharges it, strikes Mr Brooks there on the parking lot and he goes down," Reynolds said. In the eyewitness video, Brooks is first seen on the ground outside his car, struggling with two police officers.

He appeared to grab for the Taser of one officer, who was using the device on Brooks' leg. After a few seconds, Brooks broke free from the officers and began to run. One officer then used a Taser on him. The pair then run out of the frame of the video. Gunshots are heard along with someone yelling "I got him!" The video then shows Brooks apparently lifeless on the ground.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, Jr., said in an emailed statement that his office "has already launched an intense, independent investigation of the incident" while it awaits the findings of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Authorities have not yet released the names of the two officers, who were both white.

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Video shows health worker thrashing labourer at quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

After a health worker was caught on video beating up a labourer at a quarantine centre in Pendri, Rajnandgaon, the Chief Medical Health Officer CMHO on Saturday claimed that labourer was drunk. The CMHO has issued a notice in this regard an...

Police converge at Paris' Arc de Triomphe to protest government line

Dozens of police cars converged at the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris on Saturday in defiance of the government, days after authorities promised zero tolerance for racism within law enforcement staff. BFM television showed dozens of parke...

Militants kill 20 soldiers, 40 civilians in northeast Nigeria attacks

Islamic militants killed at least 20 soldiers and more than 40 civilians and injured hundreds in twin attacks in northeast Nigerias Borno state on Saturday, residents and a civilian task force fighter said. The attacks, in the Monguno and N...

Liquid continue run, reach final at DreamHack Spring - NA

Team Liquid continued their run through the lower bracket with back-to-back sweeps Saturday to reach the final at the DreamHack Masters Springs North American event. Liquid will battle FURIA Esports -- who are 4-0 in the tournament -- in Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020