Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man

GBI director Vic Reynolds said during a news conference that video captured by cameras inside the Wendy's restaurant appeared to show Brooks had one of the officer's Tasers in his hand when he fled.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 05:06 IST
Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man

Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday, the city's mayor said, as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant drive-thru line. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she accepted the resignation of police chief Erika Shields after the killing of Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta. Dozens of protesters gathered by late afternoon around the spot south of downtown where the man was shot and killed.

"I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer," Bottoms said at a news conference, adding the officer who shot Brooks had been fired. Authorities have not yet released the names of the two officers involved in the shooting, both of whom were white.

Bottoms said Shields, a white woman appointed chief in December 2016, would be replaced by deputy chief Rodney Bryant, a black man who will serve as interim chief. Atlanta's police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it was investigating the incident. Police said Brooks resisted arrest after failing a field sobriety test. The killing of Brooks came after weeks of intense racial equality protests across the United States following the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis police custody when an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The Georgia investigators said video taken by an eyewitness was aiding their probe. GBI director Vic Reynolds said during a news conference that video captured by cameras inside the Wendy's restaurant appeared to show Brooks had one of the officer's Tasers in his hand when he fled. Brooks ran the length of about six cars when he turned back toward an officer and pointed what he had in his hand at the policeman.

"At that point, the Atlanta officer reaches down and retrieves his weapon from his holster, discharges it, strikes Mr. Brooks there on the parking lot and he goes down," Reynolds said. In the eyewitness video, Brooks is first seen on the ground outside his car, struggling with two officers. Reynolds said the struggle began when officers tried to put Brooks under arrest.

In that bystander video, Brooks appears to grab for the Taser of one officer, who appeared to be using the device on Brooks' leg. After a few seconds, Brooks breaks free and begins to run. One officer then uses a Taser on him. The pair then run out of the frame of the video. Gun shots are heard along with someone yelling "I got him!" The video then shows Brooks apparently lifeless on the ground.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, Jr., said in an emailed statement that his office "has already launched an intense, independent investigation of the incident" while it awaits the findings of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. One American citys model of policing reform means building social currencyZsakhiem James, a police captain in Camden, New Jersey - once considered the most dangerous city in the Uni...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racismBrooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly opposes the NBA restart plan, and he lobbied fellow players on Friday to sit out the ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Police converge at Paris Arc de Triomphe to protest government lineDozens of police cars converged at the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris on Saturday in defiance of the government, days ...

Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man

Atlantas police chief resigned on Saturday, the citys mayor said, as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendys fast-food restaurant drive-thru line. M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020