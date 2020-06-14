Ex-SMASH players seek new team

The players formerly on the roster of SMASH Esports said they're staying together and are looking for a new team. The Bulgarian Counter-Strike team and the players split last week after they couldn't agree on a contract extension.

Coach Anton "ToH1o" Georgiev told HLTV.org that the team members are working to stay sharp and improve in preparation for their next team. "Our goal is to work on consistency and keep up the high level of CS that we're playing -- we're always working on something new to implement and trying to minimize mistakes," he said. "Since parting ways with SMASH, we haven't changed our work schedule, and we even extended our working days with more theory."

He added: "We just need a stable home that can provide support and meet the player's needs. We are open to offers from any region." The ex-SMASH roster consists of Kristjan "fejtZ" Allsaar, Kamen "bubble" Kostadinov, Joakim "disco doplan" Gidetun, Denis "grux" Gutaj and Kristjan "shokz" Jakobson.