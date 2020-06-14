Rebellion Williams win first virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans

Rebellion Williams Esports captured the first virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday. The virtual event was conducted in place of the real race, which was scheduled to be held on June 13-14. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been rescheduled to Sept. 19-20.

Rebellion Williams Esports' No. 1 Oreca was driven to victory by Haas Formula One reserve Louis Deletraz, Mercedes GT driver Raffaele Marciello and Polish esports racers Nikodem Wisniewski and Kuba Brzezinski. The four-man team enjoyed a 17.781-second victory over pole-winner ByKolles Burst Esport.

"Honestly it was an incredible experience," Deletraz said. "It was the longest night of my life and the last two hours were very stressful. I feel so good. We've worked with our simulators every day for the last three weeks. I want to thank my teammates. I am very happy." The Porsche Esport Team No. 93, which was driven by Nick Tandy, Ayhancan Guven, Joshua Rogers, and Tommy Ostgaard, won the GTE class.

The Aston Martin Racing No. 95 finished second, ahead of the #80 Corvette C7.R fielded by R8G Esports Team, which belongs to Formula One driver Romain Grosjean.