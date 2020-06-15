Two Indian officials working at Indian Mission goes missing from last few hours

Two officials working with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad goes missing, sources told ANI that two officials are untraceable since last few hours. Recently ANI reported on how Pakistan 's spy agency ISI has been tailing and harassing Indian officials and also increased their presence at the residence of Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia.

This incident came in the backdrop when two Pakistani officials were caught red-handed and sent back trying to collect classified information and spying in Delhi. South block is watching the developments closely, the Indian mission has also launched a complaint with local authorities and taken up the matter Pakistan Foreign Ministry.

This incident can cause a further dip in the already tense India-Pakistan relations. Earlier in the month, India deported two Pakistani officials for espionage activities in India. (ANI)