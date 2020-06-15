UK coastguards locate wreckage of U.S. fighter plane, pilot missing

UK coastguards locate wreckage of U.S. fighter plane, pilot missingReuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:14 IST
British coastguards have located the wreckage of a U.S. fighter plane that crashed off the coast of northeast England on Monday but the pilot is still missing, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement.
"Search efforts by Her Majesty's Coastguard have located wreckage from the downed F-15C Eagle and recovery efforts are underway. The pilot is still missing, and search and rescue efforts continue," the statement said.
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- England
- US Air Force
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Manipuri princess' story during British rule now in English
Elite sport to get exemptions from British quarantine rules -report
Queen Elizabeth back in the saddle as British lockdown eases
British PM Johnson tells China: We'll not walk away from Hong Kong people
British government faces mockery over coronavirus "sex ban"