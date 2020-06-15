Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Air Force jet crashes in North Sea; pilot missing

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear. Britain's coast guard located wreckage from the downed fighter, and recovery efforts were underway, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:51 IST
US Air Force jet crashes in North Sea; pilot missing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rescuers have found the wreckage of a U.S. Air Force fighter jet that crashed Monday into the North Sea on Monday, officials said. The pilot remains missing. The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

Britain's coast guard located wreckage from the downed fighter, and recovery efforts were underway, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement. "The pilot is still missing, and search and rescue efforts continue," the statement added.

Coast guard officials said in a statement that they received reports the plane went down 74 nautical miles off Flamborough Head on the Yorkshire coast. A helicopter and lifeboats have been deployed.

"Other vessels nearby are heading to the area," the coast guard said in a statement. Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing. The base is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of London.

The wing has more than 4,500 active-duty military members.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Combat COVID-19: Karnataka to celebrate 'Mask Day' on June 18

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that the state government will celebrate Mask Day on June 18 to spread awareness about the importance of masks to contain COVID-19 spread. The Mask Day will be celebrated in all district hea...

France swaps chokehold for stun guns after police protests

Less than a week after France banned police chokeholds, the government responded to growing officer discontent by announcing it would test stun guns for wider use, adding to the ranks of European law enforcement agencies that have recently ...

Atlanta mayor says 'abundantly clear' review of policing needed

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms said on Friday she would issue a series of administrative orders to accelerate a review of policing in the wake of the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.Bottoms, speaking at a city council meeting, said it was ...

Onus of creating atmosphere for talks lies with Oli govt: Sources on map row with Nepal

The onus of creating a conducive atmosphere for talks between India and Nepal on the border row lies with the K P Sharma Oli government in Nepal as it was responsible for creating a difficult situation by releasing a new map that included I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020