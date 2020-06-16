Canada's Saskatchewan forecasts budget deficit of C$2.4 billion in fiscal year 2020-21

Canada's Saskatchewan forecasts budget deficit of C$2.4 billion in fiscal year 2020-21Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 16-06-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 01:52 IST
The western Canadian province of Saskatchewan is forecasting a C$2.4 billion ($1.77 billion) budget deficit in 2020-21 as it grapples with shocks from the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices.
"This is a pandemic deficit, not a structural deficit," Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer told reporters at a news conference. The province, she added, had been on track to present a balanced budget before the pandemic hit.
