Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon PM says rioters should face tough response

Hassan Diab spoke at a meeting of the country's top political and security officials on Monday to discuss the rioting, which has caused damage to public and private property. On Thursday and Friday, rallies spurred by a dramatic collapse of the local currency against the dollar degenerated into violence, mainly in the capital, Beirut, and the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon's second largest.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 16-06-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 02:49 IST
Lebanon PM says rioters should face tough response
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@alain_n_aoun)

Lebanon's prime minister has said there should be a tough response to the riots that have erupted in different parts of the country in recent days, saying they were "organized acts of sabotage" and not linked to protests fueled by a worsening economic crisis. Hassan Diab spoke at a meeting of the country's top political and security officials on Monday to discuss the rioting, which has caused damage to public and private property.

On Thursday and Friday, rallies spurred by a dramatic collapse of the local currency against the dollar degenerated into violence, mainly in the capital, Beirut, and the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon's second largest. Some of the rioting has taken on a sectarian tone, raising fears in the tiny country that fought a devastating 1975-1990 civil war. Diab said a firm decision should be taken to stop all acts of violence and to detain those involved.

"What is happening in the country is not normal," Diab said. He suggested an organized effort, "whether internal or external," to endanger the country's security, without providing evidence. "What is happening carries many dangerous messages," Diab said. "Thugs are roaming the streets and destroying the country and its institutions while the state is watching." President Michel Aoun, who headed the meeting, said the riots "are not acceptable anymore" and that security agencies should take preemptive measures.

One of the most serious attacks occurred on Friday night in downtown Beirut, when dozens of young men on motorcycles caused extensive damage to shops and set a local bank branch on fire. On Monday, Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi issued an order banning motorcycles in downtown Beirut between 5 pm and 6 am.

The Lebanese currency, pegged to the dollar for more than 20 years, has lost 60 per cent of its value in recent weeks. Despite efforts to halt the slide, the Lebanese pound sold for more than 6,000 to the dollar on Thursday on the black market, down from 4,000 days before. The dramatic collapse last week deepened public despair over the already troubled economy. Lebanon is heavily dependent on imports, and the dollar and local currency have been used interchangeably for years.

On Monday, the central bank began pumping dollars into the market to ease pressure on the pound. The dollar was selling on the black market for 4,500 pounds.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt registers highest daily virus toll

Egypts Health Ministry has confirmed 1,691 new cases of coronavirus, including 97 deaths, the countrys highest toll for one dayThere have officially been 46,289 COVID-19 infections and 1,672 deaths recorded since the virus first emerged in ...

Brazil VP Mourão says economy will contract by 5%-6% this year

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mouro said on Monday that Brazils economy will likely contract between 5-6 this year due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.In a radio interview, he said the agribusiness sector was the only thing ke...

Monument to Spanish conqueror removed in New Mexico

Authorities have removed a bronze statute of a Spanish conqueror on horseback from a cultural center in northern New Mexico amid a new wave of criticism of the memorial as an affront to indigenous people and an obstacle to greater racial ha...

Trump says U.S. pulling some soldiers out of Germany over NATO spending feud

President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would cut the number of U.S. troops deployed in Germany to 25,000, a reduction of about 9,500, in a move likely to upset both his fellow Republicans in Congress and NATO allies.In comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020