Left Menu
Development News Edition

Travellers accused of breaking quarantine set to leave Hawaii

A group of 21 travellers arrested on suspicion of violating Hawaii's coronavirus quarantine order have agreed to leave the state because of threats from residents, a member of the group has said.

PTI | Honolulu | Updated: 16-06-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 03:24 IST
Travellers accused of breaking quarantine set to leave Hawaii
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A group of 21 travellers arrested on suspicion of violating Hawaii's coronavirus quarantine order have agreed to leave the state because of threats from residents, a member of the group has said. Kendra Carter on Monday said some of the harassment involved death threats.

"People started rolling up to our house calling us all types of names. Telling us to starve and a whole bunch of stuff. We've been getting death threats in our inboxes," Carter said. "People telling us to get the (expletive) off the island." Carter wasn't arrested with the others last week because police decided to let her and another woman stay with their children. The group's members spent two years travelling Central America and are misunderstood, Carter said. "People like to call us a cult because we like to live a certain lifestyle," she said about their vegan diet and a belief that "everybody is different shades of brown." Arresting them would have meant calling child protective services, which would have meant exposing more people, Hawaii County police Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins has said.

Carter said the group didn't realise that Hawaii's mandatory 14-day quarantine on all people arriving tn the state would be strictly enforced. Court documents say members of the group were seen at a beach park on June 8. A video posted on YouTube showed their leader, Eligio Bishop, petting a sea turtle, police said in the documents.

Bishop's attorney, Evans Smith, couldn't immediately be reached for comment Monday. Members of the group, known as Carbon Nation, which Carter described as a nature-loving family, were so excited to experience Hawaii that they they decided to stop at the beach before going to their Big Island rental home, she said.

The quarantine doesn't allow travellers to leave a residence or hotel room for any reason except medical emergencies. "We apologised for it and we're still apologising for it," Carter said.

Bishop's court file includes a copy of an "Order for Self-Quarantine" that arriving travellers receive at the airport. It shows what appear to be his initials and signature verifying that he would abide by the quarantine, including going straight to the residence from the airport. The quarantine has helped Hawaii maintain relatively low infection rates compared to other parts of the US.

As of Sunday, a total 728 people have tested positive since the outbreak began. There have been 17 deaths. Even after their arrests, the group had planned to remain in Hawaii, Carter said. But the threats led to their decision to leave, she said.

Jessica Lani Rich, president of Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, which provides help to tourists, said Monday her organization had been prepared Friday to get them flights out of Hawaii, but they wanted to stay. She said she's ready to resume the effort if that's what they want.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. to pull some troops from Germany over NATO spending feud

President Donald Trump said on Monday he would cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany to 25,000, faulting the close U.S. ally for failing to meet NATOs defense spending target and accusing it of taking advantage of America on trade. The r...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says military will not remove elected president

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that the countrys military would not obey any order to remove an elected president, deepening a war of words with the judicial branch that has led to fears of threats to democracy in the cou...

New York City police disband rough street unit amid pressure for reform

The New York Police Department is disbanding its aggressive anti-crime unit, a move aimed at turning alienated residents into crime-stopping allies, part of a nationwide push for policing reforms following the killing of George Floyd. In a ...

Trump to sign police reform executive order on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday that will seek to improve how police officers treat African Americans and others by improving credentialing, training and mental health resources, administration officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020