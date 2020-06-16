Chinese military sufferes casualties in clash with India - Global Times editor

Chinese military sufferes casualties in clash with India - Global Times editorReuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:48 IST
The Chinese military suffered casualties in a border clash with Indian soldiers, the editor-in-chief of China's Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday.
"Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash," Hu Xijin said in a tweet. He did not give further details.
The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.
