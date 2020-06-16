Left Menu
Chinese military suffers casualties in clash with India - Global Times editor

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:55 IST
Chinese military suffers casualties in clash with India - Global Times editor
The Chinese military suffered casualties in a border clash with Indian soldiers, the editor-in-chief of China's Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday.

"Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash," Hu Xijin said in a tweet. He did not give further details. The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Shivraj had shared fake video of Rahul, will file FIR:Digvijay

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday said he would lodge an FIR against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for sharing a fake video of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha...

Indian troops 'crossed border twice' resulting in serious physical clashes: China

Chinese foreign minister on Tuesday claimed that Indian troops had crossed the border twice which lead to the physical clashes between the two countries at the Galawn Valley, Ladakh. Indian troops on Monday seriously violated consensus of t...

Moderate quake hits Pakistan's KPK

An earthquake measuring 5.7 hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, officials saidNo loss of life or property damage was reported. The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mansehra, Swat, Dir Lower and Upper, Shangla, Sw...

UP Cabinet approves panel for welfare of workers

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has given its nod to set up a commission for the welfare of workers, said state minister Sidharth Nath Singh here on Tuesday. The minister said the proposal was approved during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Ch...
